Nurse Assistant Awarded Workers’ Comp in COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Case

Photo : YONHAP News

A nurse assistant who was paralyzed from the neck down after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine has been recognized as a victim of an occupational accident.The Korea Workers' Compensation and Welfare Service under the Labor Ministry announced the decision on Friday following a deliberation process, making it the first COVID-19 vaccine -related workers’ compensation case.After receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 12, the nurse assistant became paralyzed and was later diagnosed with inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. The specific condition typically follows a viral or bacterial infection, or, less often, vaccination for measles, mumps and rubella.The compensation agency said it took into account that the nurse assistant was inoculated under instructions by their employer and received the shot during work hours, as well as the fact that it would have been difficult for the assistant to carry out their duties without the vaccination.Earlier, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) had confirmed that it found no direct link between the COVID-19 vaccine and the medical condition.