Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean company has been ranked No. 1 in the world in five areas in 2020, or two less from the previous year, according to a recent survey.Japan’s Nihon Keizai Shimbun released results of its survey on the market shares of key products and services on Friday. It found that a South Korean firm was No. 1 in NAND flash memory, OLED panels, DRAM, ultra-thin TVs and smartphones.Samsung Electronics was the top firm in all five areas.In overall rankings, South Korea came in fourth behind Japan, which saw its companies rank first in the world in seven areas last year.The U.S. topped the rankings by dominating 24 areas, followed by China.