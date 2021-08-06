Quarantine Rules to be Reinforced as Gov't Extends Distancing until Aug. 22

Photo : YONHAP News

Some quarantine regulations will be reinforced as the government extended the current Level Four in the Seoul metropolitan area and Level Three outside the capital region by another two weeks until August 22.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Friday that under Levels Three and Four, family gatherings can only have up to four people, though this does not apply to families that reside together.Large-scale sports events will only be allowed under Level Three following consultation with the government, while they will be banned under Level Four.Meetings between families of soon-to-be engaged couples or for first birthday parties will be allowed under Level Three, with a maximum of eight and 16 people in attendance, respectively.Pledging to enforce shutdown orders and operation restrictions at high-risk facilities in accordance with quarantine situation by region, authorities said the goal is to reduce daily cases in the capital region to under 900 and to curb the resurgence elsewhere.