Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US Discuss Nuke Diplomacy, Reengaging with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has engaged with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone conversation, in which the two agreed to continue concerted efforts to achieve a complete denuclearization and foster lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.According to the Foreign Ministry on Friday, the top diplomats had concrete consultations on ways to cooperate with North Korea, including humanitarian cooperation, and agreed to continue efforts for engagement with the North.The conversation follows the two Koreas' recent restoration of direct communication, signaling a possible return to dialogue with Pyongyang.The State Department also issued a statement, saying Blinken confirmed U.S. support for inter-Korean dialogue and engagement. It said the allies discussed recent developments in the North and agreed to explore humanitarian initiatives.While the specifics of the humanitarian initiatives were not revealed, a joint response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other forms of health care cooperation are likely to have been discussed.