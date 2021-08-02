Unification Ministry: S. Korea, US Discussed Inter-Korean Cooperation in Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry said Seoul and Washington discussed cooperation projects the two Koreas can seek independently during their first meeting of diplomatic officials since inter-Korean hotlines were restored last week.The allies held their first director-general or deputy-level consultation(DLC) meeting in Washington on Wednesday. The talks were held with Jung Pak, the U.S. deputy special representative for North Korea, and South Korean officials from the National Security Council, foreign and unification ministries.Unification Ministry deputy spokesperson Cha Deok-cheol said on Friday that the allies discussed not only joint tasks, but also those that can be sought independently by the two Koreas, without further elaborating.Earlier, the Foreign Ministry had said Seoul and Washington held in-depth discussions on ways to move inter-Korean relations forward and to resume denuclearization dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea.