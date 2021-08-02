Poll: Support for Gyeonggi Gov. Surpasses That of Ex-Chief Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

Support for Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung has eclipsed that of former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl in the latest poll on presidential contenders.Gallup Korea's survey of one-thousand-one adults nationwide from Tuesday to Thursday found that 25 percent of respondents favored Lee of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), against 19 percent who favored Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP).Former DP leader Lee Nak-yon came in third at eleven percent.In a previous survey announced on July 2, Yoon had led the polls at 25 percent, compared to Lee who garnered 24 percent.While Yoon's support rating in Seoul plunged 12 percentage points from 28 to 16 percent, Lee gained five percentage points, returning to double digits for the first time since March.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.