Photo : YONHAP News

People aged 60 and older can now also claim leftover COVID-19 vaccines using Naver or the KakaoTalk app.In a Friday briefing, Hong Jeong-ik, an official of the state vaccine task force, said that seniors aged 60 and older can also make same day reservations for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that are made available due to no-show or last-minute cancelled appointments.The official added that the AstraZeneca vaccine is also being released for recipients on preliminary vaccination lists starting Friday, while it will also become available through the app reservation system.The real-time service that allows people to look for leftover vaccines was introduced in late May to prevent vaccines from going to waste.