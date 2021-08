Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has pledged one-point-two million dollars in humanitarian aid to five African nations to help with food shortages.The aid will be provided through the UN World Food Programme to Nigeria, South Sudan, Madagascar, Burkina Faso and Ethiopia.The Foreign Ministry reviewed the aid after UN Secretary-General António Guterres sent a letter requesting South Korea's assistance.In the letter sent to major world governments, the UN chief explained that the food crisis in Africa has worsened due to conflicts, climate change and COVID-19.The United Nations predicts some 142 million people around the world will face a shortage in their food supply this year.