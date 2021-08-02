Menu Content

KBA to Launch Online Legal Service Platform

Written: 2021-08-06 15:59:48Updated: 2021-08-06 16:21:32

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Bar Association(KBA), which recently banned its members from offering legal services through mobile apps such as LawTalk, will launch an online platform of its own as an alternative.

According to the judicial community on Friday, the KBA and Seoul Bar Association formed a task force to prepare for the service targeted to launch within the year.

An official from the association said, while the details have yet to be finalized, the aim is to offer clients access to information about lawyers and legal services. The official stressed that the planned service would not be for-profit.

The move comes after the KBA opened an investigation into members' use of LawTalk and other mobile apps, pledging to take appropriate disciplinary action.

The KBA accused the app operators of acting as illegal brokers and attempting to control the registered lawyers.

With some two-thousand-900 lawyers currently registered with LawTalk, its operator Law and Company and the lawyers filed an injunction with the Constitutional Court in June to stop the ban from taking effect.
