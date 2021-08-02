Menu Content

Gov't Assures Delay in Novavax Vaccines Won't Affect Inoculation Schedule

Written: 2021-08-06 16:42:29Updated: 2021-08-06 21:42:19

Gov't Assures Delay in Novavax Vaccines Won't Affect Inoculation Schedule

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said Friday that even if the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is not supplied within this year, it won't cause setbacks to the vaccination timetable.

Hong Jeong-ik, from the state vaccine task force, said in a briefing that even if 40 million doses from the U.S. firm do not arrive in the immediate future, it will not affect fourth quarter inoculation plans.

Following talks with Novavax CEO Stanley Erck who visited Korea in April, the government said as many as 20 million doses will be provided by the third quarter but a detailed schedule has yet to be announced.

Foreign media have also reported that Novavax was planning to apply for emergency use authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the third quarter but has delayed it to the fourth. 

Seoul will closely follow Novavax's approval process taking place in the U.S. and other countries and at the World Health Organization.
