Photo : YONHAP News

Online reservations for leftover AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are set to resume next week.Hong Jeong-ik, a senior official of the state vaccination task force, said on Friday that preparations are underway to make it possible from Monday for people to claim no-show AstraZeneca vaccines to be inoculated on the same day.The task force had made AstraZeneca vaccines unavailable as it focused on second-shot vaccinations since last month. The change comes as the government is aiming to minimize wasting any shots.Meanwhile, Hong said the government is reviewing a booster shot vaccination plan, including who will get them, when and at what interval, adding an announcement will be made to the public once confirmed.