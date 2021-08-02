2 S. Korean Women Golfers Tied for 10th after 3rd Round at Tokyo Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Ko Jin-young and Kim Sei-young are tied for 10th with only a single round left to determine who will be the new Olympic women’s golf champion.World No. 2 Ko and No. 4 Kim are in a six-way tie for 10th after shooting 71 and 68, respectively, in the third round of the women’s individual golf event at the Tokyo Games held at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Friday.World No. 6 Kim Hyo-joo is two shots behind them following a 1-under performance in the third round and is tied for the 18th. Defending champion Park In-bee is tied for the 25th at 3-under 210.Nelly Korda of the U.S. will enter the final round with a three-shot lead after carding a 2-under on Friday.Aditi Ashok of India is second at 12-under 201, while Korean New Zealander Lydia Ko is tied for third at 10-under 203 along with Hannah Green of Australia, Mone Inami of Japan and Emily Pedersen of Denmark.