Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean diver Woo Ha-ram has advanced to the semifinals in the men’s 10-meter platform at the Tokyo Olympics.In the preliminary at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Friday, Woo finished seventh out of 29 athletes with 427-point-25 points in total from six dives. The 18 best scorers among them will compete in the semis to be held on Saturday morning. The 12-men final is to be staged later in the day.The 23-year-old finished fourth in the final of the three-meter springboard on Tuesday, the best-ever result Korea earned in the event.Woo became the first South Korean to reach the Olympic diving final by qualifying for the final in the 10-meter platform at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro and finished 11th.