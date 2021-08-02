Nikkei: UN to Report on N. Korea's Tests at Nuclear Reactor Site

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations is expected to issue a report next month assessing that North Korea conducted tests at its Yongbyon nuclear complex between December and February of this year, according to a Japanese daily.The Nihon Keizai Shimbun(Nikkei) reported on Friday it acquired a copy of a draft report drawn by an expert panel submitted to the UN sanctions committee on North Korea on Thursday. The report is set to be released in September after deliberations by the UN Security Council, it said.The draft report, according to Nikkei, said that “some tests had occurred” in the cited period based on activity captured in images of the Yongbyon complex acquired via infrared and other means.It evaluated that "the external construction of a light water reactor” appears to be complete while “installation of machinery is likely to be in progress.”The five-megawatt reactor, however, showed no signs of operation since 2008, the report added, according to the newspaper.