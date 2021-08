Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Park Hee-jun failed to win bronze in the kata event for karate, introduced as an official sport for the first time at the 2020 Tokyo Games.The 27-year-old lost against his opponent Ali Sofuoglu representing Turkey in the bronze medal match held at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo Friday night.Demonstrating the Suparinpei kata, Park scored a total of 26-point-14 points while the 2021 European champion from Turkey recorded a total of 27-point-26 points with the Gojushiho Sho.Park finished fifth, as the kata event has two bronze medal winners tied at third place.