Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea lost to Brazil in the semifinals of the women’s volleyball event at the Tokyo Olympics.Team Korea failed to win a single set in the match against the world’s second-ranked Brazil at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Friday.South Korea will now face off against Serbia for the bronze medal at 9 a.m. on Sunday, the last day of the Olympics.The women's team was widely considered an underdog, but reached the Olympic semifinals, which is the first since the London Olympics in 2012.Their goal is now to win a medal for the first time since the 1976 Montreal Olympics.