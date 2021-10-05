Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below the 2,000s

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily new coronavirus case tally fell below the 2,000 level on Monday for the first time in 11 days as fewer people took virus tests over the weekend.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the country added 1,673 more COVID-19 cases, including 20 overseas transmissions and 1,653 local infections, raising the total caseload to 319,777.Health authorities remained on alert over another possible surge in new cases as two back-to-back extended weekends are likely to prompt more people to travel.The government designated Monday as a substitute holiday for National Foundation Day on Oct. 3. Hangeul Day, which marks the proclamation of the Korean alphabet and falls on Oct. 9, will be observed as a three-day extended weekend.The country added six more deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 2,513.