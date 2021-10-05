Inter-Korean Hotlines Restored 55 Days After N. Korea’s Unilateral Suspension

Photo : YONHAP News

Direct communication lines linking South and North Korea have been restored, about two months after Pyongyang stopped taking the daily calls in protest of an annual combined military exercise between South Korea and the United States.The Seoul government said on Monday the lines were back to normal operations as of 9 a.m., 55 days after the suspension. Calls were confirmed at the joint liaison office as well as two military hotlines along the western and eastern coasts.Seoul's Unification Ministry in a statement expressed its hope that the restored communication channels "laid the groundwork for bringing the relations between the two Koreas back on track."The Defense Ministry said the reopened hotlines would ease military tensions with North Korea.The ministry also noted that, while both of the direct military communication lines operated normally, Pyongyang has yet to answer South Korea's ship-to-ship calls that use an international network for merchant vessels.In advance of the scheduled calls, North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency reported the planned resumption, adding South Korea "should make positive efforts to put the North-South ties on a right track and settle the important tasks, bearing deep in mind the meaning of the restoration of communication lines."The move also comes five days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a Supreme People's Assembly stated the cross-border communication lines would be reopened from early October.