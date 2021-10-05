FKI Hopes Seoul-Tokyo Ties Will Improve Under Kishida Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's largest business lobby has extended its congratulations to Fumio Kishida ahead of his swearing in ceremony to become Japan's next prime minister.In a statement issued on Monday, the Federation of Korean Industries(FKI) expressed hope that, with the launch of Japan’s new government, Seoul and Tokyo will break away from past difficulties and work toward making their cooperative ties more future-oriented.In particular, the FKI said it desires to see Seoul-Tokyo ties improve under the Kishida government, citing Kishida's past service as foreign minister.The federation requested the swift lifting of export restrictions on key materials from South Korea’s semiconductor and display industries, describing them as unhelpful to both economies. It also looked forward to upgraded business exchange between their countries with the ending of Tokyo's COVID-19-linked travel restrictions against South Korea.The federation then pledged to exert efforts to expand exchanges with Japan’s business sector.