Imported Bag Sales See Sharp Surge Last Year despite Pandemic

Written: 2021-10-04 12:33:41Updated: 2021-10-04 18:09:49

Shoppers snatched up big-ticket items despite an overall pandemic contraction last year, fueling a surge in the taxable income of imported designer bags and jewelry. 

The National Tax Service and Korea Customs Service provided the data to main opposition People Power Party Rep. Suh Byung-soo, a member of the parliamentary Strategy and Finance Committee. 

The data said individual consumption taxes charged on imported designer bags had grown by more than 38 percent in 2010 on-year, amounting to 25-point-six billion won. The rise was the sharpest to be posted among high-end goods. 

An individual consumption tax of 20 percent is charged on bags and watches costing more than 200 million won. 

When considering other taxes that are levied on such products, including a value-added tax, the sale of expensive bags last year was estimated to amount to some 174 billion won.
