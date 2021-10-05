Imported Bag Sales See Sharp Surge Last Year despite Pandemic

Shoppers snatched up big-ticket items despite an overall pandemic contraction last year, fueling a surge in the taxable income of imported designer bags and jewelry.The National Tax Service and Korea Customs Service provided the data to main opposition People Power Party Rep. Suh Byung-soo, a member of the parliamentary Strategy and Finance Committee.The data said individual consumption taxes charged on imported designer bags had grown by more than 38 percent in 2010 on-year, amounting to 25-point-six billion won. The rise was the sharpest to be posted among high-end goods.An individual consumption tax of 20 percent is charged on bags and watches costing more than 200 million won.When considering other taxes that are levied on such products, including a value-added tax, the sale of expensive bags last year was estimated to amount to some 174 billion won.