Politics

US to Actively Support Inter-Korean Cooperation Following Restored Lines

Written: 2021-10-04 13:23:34Updated: 2021-10-04 14:49:18

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government has expressed its intent to actively support inter-Korean cooperation with regard to South and North Korea restoring their direct communication lines after nearly two months. 

A State Department spokesperson revealed the stance on Monday when asked by Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency to comment on the matter.

The spokesperson said Washington strongly supports cooperation between the two Koreas and believes such cooperation is crucial for building a more stable environment on the Korean Peninsula. 

The latest remark comes after Washington stressed late last month that it supports inter-Korean dialogue, engagement and cooperation in response to a statement issued by Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

In that statement, Kim had said the North is open to discussions of a new inter-Korean summit, declaring a formal end to the Korean War, and the reestablishment of the joint liaison office if mutual respect can be assured.

The inter-Korean hotlines were back to normal operations as of nine a.m. Monday, 55 days after the North had refused to respond to calls the South made via the direct lines.
