US to Actively Support Inter-Korean Cooperation Following Restored Lines

The U.S. government has expressed its intent to actively support inter-Korean cooperation with regard to South and North Korea restoring their direct communication lines after nearly two months.A State Department spokesperson revealed the stance on Monday when asked by Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency to comment on the matter.The spokesperson said Washington strongly supports cooperation between the two Koreas and believes such cooperation is crucial for building a more stable environment on the Korean Peninsula.The latest remark comes after Washington stressed late last month that it supports inter-Korean dialogue, engagement and cooperation in response to a statement issued by Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.In that statement, Kim had said the North is open to discussions of a new inter-Korean summit, declaring a formal end to the Korean War, and the reestablishment of the joint liaison office if mutual respect can be assured.The inter-Korean hotlines were back to normal operations as of nine a.m. Monday, 55 days after the North had refused to respond to calls the South made via the direct lines.