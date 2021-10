Photo : YONHAP News

Cast members of the hit Netflix show "Squid Game" will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this week.According to media sources on Monday, actors Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon and Wi Ha-joon will make a virtual appearance on the popular NBC talk show set to air on Wednesday.Their appearance comes amid strong global attention for the original series, ranked the most popular show on the streaming platform in some 80 countries for eleven days so far.Other South Korean figures to have made stops on "The Tonight Show" include artists BTS, BLACKPINK and director Bong Joon-ho, joining recognizable names such as former U.S. presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.