Key Suspect in Land Development Scandal Arrested on Sunday

A key figure in the scandal surrounding the Seongnam development project, Yoo Dong-kyu, was arrested on Sunday.The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for the former acting president of Seongnam Development Corporation at around nine p.m., citing flight risk and the possibility of destroying critical evidence.The prosecution had apprehended Yoo on Friday morning and questioned him for two days before requesting a formal arrest on the charge of breach of trust on Saturday night.Yoo is suspected of designing the profit distribution method of Seongnam Park, the main developer of the Daejang project, thus allowing asset management firm Hwacheon Daeyu to gain excessive profits in the lucrative project.Yoo is also accused of receiving one-point-one billion won in return for designing the profit distribution scheme in favor of the asset management firm.