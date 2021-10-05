Menu Content

Economy

Trade Minister Begins 5-Nation European Tour

Written: 2021-10-04 14:43:49Updated: 2021-10-04 14:55:28

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo has begun his five-nation European tour with visits to top companies in Germany. 

Yoo on Monday visited the headquarters of global pharmaceutical company Merck and multinational chemical firm BASF as part of efforts to boost supply chain cooperation regarding COVID-19 vaccine materials and key industrial materials.

Yeo will travel to Paris on Tuesday to attend the Meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) Council at Ministerial Level as well as a meeting of trade ministers of World Trade Organization member states.

On Wednesday, Yeo will head to Geneva, where among several discussions, he will engage in one with World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab.

During his stay in Brussels on Friday, Yeo is set to hold a South Korea-EU trade policy forum and a roundtable on vaccination. 

Sorrento will be the last stop of the trade minister’s tour where he will attend a G20 International Trade Ministers' Meeting.
