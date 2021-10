Photo : YONHAP News

Fumio Kishida has formally taken office as Japan's 100th prime minister.The 64-year-old was elected premier by Japan's Lower House Monday, a vote viewed as a formality given the ruling coalition's control of both chambers of the Diet. The Liberal Democratic Party(LDP) - which leads the coalition - chose Kishida as its new leader last week.Kishida succeeds Yoshihide Suga, who resigned after just one year in office amid plummeting poll ratings dragged down by his government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.After naming his Cabinet, Kishida will officially be inaugurated in a ceremony at the Imperial Palace and hold a press conference in the evening.