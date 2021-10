Photo : YONHAP News

More than 870-thousand houses in Seoul saw their property tax surge to the upper limit of 30 percent this year as their declared value exceeded 600 million won.According to data released by a main opposition People Power Party lawmaker, property taxes rose by the maximum 30 percent for 872-thousand-1-hundred-35 homes in Seoul.The figure is up nearly 22 times from the 44-thousand-and-six houses that qualified for the threshold in 2017. The declared value of homes jumped on the back of rising house prices despite the Moon Jae-in government's efforts to curb them.The combined property tax value, meanwhile, reached nearly 756 billion won, up more than 25 times the equivalent figure in 2017.