US Stresses Need of Full Implementation of UN Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department stressed the need for full implementation of U.N. sanctions against North Korea.Department spokesperson Ned Price made the remarks on Monday after North Korea criticized the U.N. Security Council for convening an emergency meeting last week to discuss the North's recent missile tests.Price said in a press briefing that the U.S. is aware of media reports on the North's position on the UNSC meeting, adding Washington remains concerned by the North's repeated violations of multiple Security Council resolutions.The spokesperson said that the U.S. underscores the need for both full compliance with Security Council resolutions and full implementation of all existing U.N. sanctions.On Sunday, Jo Chol-su, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, criticized the UN Security Council for holding a meeting on the North's missile tests and accused the UN body of double standards. Jo said the Security Council doesn't equally take issue with similar weapons tests by the U.S. and its allies.Regarding the restored communication lines between the two Koreas, Price said that the U.S. supports inter-Korean dialogue, engagement, and cooperation and will continue to work with South Korea.