Vaccine Reservations to Open Tuesday for Teens aged 16-17

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Tuesday, health authorities will begin accepting reservations for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from teenagers aged 16 and 17.According to the COVID-19 vaccination task force, reservations for the age group will open on Tuesday from 8 p.m. until October 29 at 6 p.m. Eligible teenagers may book a reservation on the vaccine reservation website. Vaccinations will take place from October 18 to November 13.Reservations for teenagers aged 12 to 15 will open on October 18 until November 12, with vaccinations set for November 1 to 27.Vaccinations will not be compulsory for children and will be carried out based on the consent of a parent or a legal guardian.Meanwhile, the nation will also begin to accept reservations for booster shots from people aged 60 and older and high-risk groups including medical workers and employees at virus-prone facilities.