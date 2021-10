Photo : YONHAP News

A UN report said that North Korea continued developing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs in violation of international sanctions and despite the country's worsening economic situation.A panel of independent sanctions monitors on the U.N. Security Council North Korea sanctions committee released the report on Monday.The report said the North is continuing efforts to obtain technology and parts from overseas in order to advance its nuclear and ballistic missile technologies.It added that despite the country's focus on its worsening economic travails, the North continued to maintain and develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.It also assessed that the North is fine-tuning methods used in illicit dealings to evade sanctions.