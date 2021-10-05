Menu Content

Moon Sends Congratulatory Letter to Japanese Prime Minister Kishida

President Moon Jae-in on Monday sent a congratulatory letter to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on his election by the Diet to the post.

Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a press briefing that in the letter, President Moon proposed that Kishida and he work together toward forging future-oriented relations between Seoul and Tokyo.

Moon reportedly hoped that the two countries will set an example for cooperation as neighboring countries and as they share basic values in democracy and principles of market economy. 

The top office said that South Korea is ready to communicate with Japan's new Cabinet, voicing hope that the two sides will work together and resolve regional and global issues including the pandemic and climate change. 

President Moon also sent a letter to outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, calling for continued effort to improve relations between the two nations, even after his resignation.
