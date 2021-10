Photo : YONHAP News

The main stock market dipped below three-thousand points during trading for the first time in over six months.The Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) traded at two-thousand-990-point-44 points, or down by 28-point-74 points from last Friday's closing, at 9:03 a.m. Tuesday. The market was closed on Monday as an alternative holiday for National Foundation Day.The index began the day at two-thousand-998-point-17 points, down by 21-point-01 points, or zero-point-seven percent.It is the first time the benchmark index fell below the three-thousand mark since March 25.