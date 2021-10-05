KDCA Reports 1,575 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 15-hundred new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, remaining below two-thousand for the second day.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Tuesday, one-thousand-575 COVID-19 cases were detected throughout Monday, raising the total caseload to 321-thousand-352.The daily tally fell by about 100 from the previous day to remain under two-thousand for the second day, apparently due to fewer tests over the weekend and the substitute holiday for National Foundation Day on Monday.Of the new cases, one-thousand-557 were local transmissions, while 18 were from overseas.The greater metro area accounted for 71-point-nine percent of local cases, reporting one-thousand-119. Non-capital areas added 438 cases.Eleven more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-524. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-79 percent and the number of critically ill patients dropped by two from the previous day to 346.