Unification Minister Calls Restoration of Inter-Korean Hotlines 'Restart'

Photo : KBS News

Unification Minister Lee In-young has called the restored inter-Korean communication lines a "restart."The minister, who is visiting Germany to mark the 31st anniversary of German reunification, gave the assessment to Yonhap News on Monday in Berlin.Earlier on Monday, direct communication linking South and North Korea was restored about two months after Pyongyang stopped taking daily calls in protest of an annual combined military exercise between South Korea and the United States.Regarding possible high-level inter-Korean talks this year, Lee said that the government will have to pursue such talks by doing things in order. First is building a video conference system, conducting test calls and then holding new talks on the items that the South has come up with.On Saturday, the minister said that he would work to realize high-level talks with the North within this year. He said that it would be great if the two Koreas reach an agreement for dialogue and cooperation and work together toward the Beijing Olympics.Previously, Seoul and Pyongyang restored cross-border communication lines on January 3, 2018 and held high-level talks a few days later to agree on the North Korean delegation's attendance at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.