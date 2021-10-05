Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Prime Minister: Crucial to Not Discriminate against Unvaccinated People

Written: 2021-10-05 10:51:34Updated: 2021-10-05 14:49:50

Prime Minister: Crucial to Not Discriminate against Unvaccinated People

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has stressed that it’s crucial that people who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are not discriminated against or isolated.

Kim made the remark on Tuesday when he chaired a meeting on COVID-19 response with regard to a heated debate over the government considering a vaccine pass which would allow only fully vaccinated people to use multipurpose facilities. 

Kim said the government effort to shift toward living with COVID-19 must be centered on actively supporting fully vaccinated people as they return to their daily routines.  

The prime minister vowed to have an advisory panel that will soon launch to devise such support measures to sufficiently collect opinions and reach social consensus.  

Kim also ordered quarantine authorities to work closely with local governments to devise within the week a home treatment plan for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients or those with light symptoms.  

Kim’s remarks came after the government’s announcement on the potential vaccine pass system sparked concerns that those who are not vaccinated could suffer from stigma or disadvantages.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >