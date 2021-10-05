Prime Minister: Crucial to Not Discriminate against Unvaccinated People

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has stressed that it’s crucial that people who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are not discriminated against or isolated.Kim made the remark on Tuesday when he chaired a meeting on COVID-19 response with regard to a heated debate over the government considering a vaccine pass which would allow only fully vaccinated people to use multipurpose facilities.Kim said the government effort to shift toward living with COVID-19 must be centered on actively supporting fully vaccinated people as they return to their daily routines.The prime minister vowed to have an advisory panel that will soon launch to devise such support measures to sufficiently collect opinions and reach social consensus.Kim also ordered quarantine authorities to work closely with local governments to devise within the week a home treatment plan for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients or those with light symptoms.Kim’s remarks came after the government’s announcement on the potential vaccine pass system sparked concerns that those who are not vaccinated could suffer from stigma or disadvantages.