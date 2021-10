Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s 12 standing committees will conduct their second day of inspections on government agencies on Tuesday.The Legislation and Judiciary Committee will inspect the Justice Ministry and Korea Legal Aid Corporation while the Land Infrastructure and Transport Committee will audit the transport ministry.In particular, at the legislation committee, opposition party lawmakers are likely to call for the introduction of an independent counsel to look into the scandal surrounding the Seongnam development project with one of its key figures being arrested on Sunday.Rival camps are also expected to clash over the scandal during the sessions of the Public Administration and Security Committee and the National Policy Committee.