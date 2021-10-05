Civil Rights Commission Requests CIO Probe into 9 Former, Incumbent Prosecutors

Photo : YONHAP News

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission has requested the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) to look into nine former and incumbent prosecutors suspected of taking part in forging a complaint and related documents.According to legal circles on Tuesday, the CIO received the request last Wednesday, which seeks investigations into former Prosecutor-Generals Kim Soo-nam and Moon Moo-il and seven others.The anti-corruption commission is said to have made the request after getting a related report from Lim Eun-jeong, an inspection officer at the Justice Ministry earlier in July.Four of the nine people mentioned in the commission’s request are suspected of failing to take punitive measures after a prosecutor of the Busan District Court, surnamed Yoon, forged a complaint and related documents in 2016 after losing the original complaint. The four figures are also suspected of trying to conceal the entire incident by promptly accepting Yoon’s resignation.The other figures in the request are supposedly officials in the prosecution who did not seek punishment against the four who apparently sought to conceal the forgery, including former Prosecutor-General Moon.The incident made headlines after Yoon was found to be the daughter of the president of a major financial company. She received a six-month suspended sentence from the Supreme Court in March of last year.