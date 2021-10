Photo : YONHAP News

More than 25-thousand people received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot on Monday, with the first-round rate among adults aged 18 or older reaching 90 percent.According to the nation's vaccine task force on Tuesday, 25-thousand-355 people had their first inoculation the previous day. An additional 209-thousand-328 were fully vaccinated.Nearly 39-point-74 million people have had at least one shot, which is 77-point-four percent of the population, or 90 percent of adults aged 18 or older.Close to 27-point-23 million have completed vaccination, which is 53 percent of the population, or 61-point-six percent of adults.Four types of vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen are currently being administered under the nationwide vaccination program.