President Moon Jae-in stressed that the two Koreas must jointly prosper, saying there is no need for confrontation as competition on political systems or national strength became meaningless long ago.Speaking at a ceremony marking World Korean Day on Tuesday, President Moon said although reunification may take time, South and North Korea can be on good terms through cooperation.He emphasized the role of overseas Koreans, calling on them to promote Korea's global power beyond borders as one, and also the potential for larger prosperity that can be attained through permanent peace.Moon's remarks came amid rising hopes for progress in inter-Korean relations following the restoration of cross-border communication lines.Some three-hundred overseas Koreans attended the ceremony held both on and offline.