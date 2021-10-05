Parliamentary Audit Overshadowed by Seongnam Development Scandal

The Seongnam land development scandal surrounding the ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung took center stage of Tuesday's parliamentary audit.
Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) members held picket-signs urging the ruling party to accept a special investigation into the development project, while ruling party members refused to attend the annual government audit in protest.
Some of the National Assembly's standing committees wore face-masks with phrases on them that urged the DP to accept the investigation, which caused the temporary suspension of hearings.
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung is under scrutiny for his role in the land development project in Seongnam city when he served as mayor.
Opposition parties have called for an investigation into Lee's link to a small private asset management company, Hwacheon Daeyu, which reaped massive profits after it was made a partner in the 2015 project.