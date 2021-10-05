Parliamentary Audit Overshadowed by Seongnam Development Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seongnam land development scandal surrounding the ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung took center stage of Tuesday's parliamentary audit.Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) members held picket-signs urging the ruling party to accept a special investigation into the development project, while ruling party members refused to attend the annual government audit in protest.Some of the National Assembly's standing committees wore face-masks with phrases on them that urged the DP to accept the investigation, which caused the temporary suspension of hearings.Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung is under scrutiny for his role in the land development project in Seongnam city when he served as mayor.Opposition parties have called for an investigation into Lee's link to a small private asset management company, Hwacheon Daeyu, which reaped massive profits after it was made a partner in the 2015 project.