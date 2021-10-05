Prosecutors Report that Lawmaker Used Funds for ‘Comfort Women’ for Personal Use

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors believe independent lawmaker Yoon Mee-hyang used funds donated to support wartime sex slavery victims for personal purposes when she headed the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan.In Yoon’s written arraignment that People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Jun Joo-hyae acquired from the Justice Ministry on Tuesday, prosecutors assessed that Yoon embezzled some 100 million won on 217 occasions over nine years from November 2011.The arraignment stated that Yoon spent 260-thousand won at a barbecue restaurant in March 2015 and 90-thousand won at a facility presumed to be a spa in July of that same year, among other things.Yoon, who is facing eight charges, flatly denied the latest allegations on her social media, saying all donations toward the advocacy group were used for official duties and benefit programs for the victims.