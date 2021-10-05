KOSPI Slips Below 3000 Threshold for 1st Time in 6 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

The main stock market dipped below three-thousand points for the first time in over six months on Tuesday after the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) slipped nearly two percent.KOSPI fell 57-point-01 points, or one-point-89 percent, closing the day at two-thousand-962-point-17. It marked the first time for the figure to slip below the three-thousand-point threshold since March 24.The index began the day at two-thousand-998-point-17 points and traded at two-thousand-940-point-59 at one time, or the lowest figure during intraday trading since March 9.The drop in KOSPI came amid the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon begin withdrawing some of its easy-money policies, a process known as tapering, and the Evergrande Group's default crisis in China.The active selling of South Korean stocks by foreign and institutional investors is also assessed to have led to the drop in KOSPI.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 27-point-83 points, or two-point-83 percent, to close at nine-hundred-55-point-37. The figure was the lowest to be posted in roughly four months.On the foreign exchange, the local currency stayed even, ending the day at one-thousand-188-point-seven won.