The nation’s top fair trade regulator has said that a merger between Korean Air and Asiana Airlines may restrict fair competition in the airline industry.Fair Trade Commission Chairperson Joh Sung-wook told lawmakers at an annual parliamentary review on Tuesday that there is a consensus among experts that integrating the two companies will likely limit fair trade and that certain measures will be inevitable.She added that the Fair Trade Commission and transport ministry have agreed to begin talks on the details of measures to level the playing field.Joh announced plans to wrap up a review of the merger within this year considering the deal's economic significance to the public.