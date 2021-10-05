Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

'S. Korea Fares Relatively Well in Main COVID-19 Outbreak Indices'

Written: 2021-10-05 18:05:57Updated: 2021-10-05 18:29:39

'S. Korea Fares Relatively Well in Main COVID-19 Outbreak Indices'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s health authorities said on Tuesday that the country’s weekly COVID-19 tally is significantly low compared to seven major countries. 

The Central Disease Control Headquarters said out of a million people in South Korea, three-hundred-40 people contracted the virus in the past week ended last Saturday. 

The comparative figure for the U.K. during the cited period was three-thousand-552, followed by Israel at three-thousand-136, the U.S. at two-thousand-12, Germany at 671 and France at 513. 

South Korea’s weekly death tall was one out of a million, compared to 33 for the U.S., 17 for Israel and 13 for the U.K. 

As for the cumulative fatality rates, Israel’s was the lowest of the eight countries at zero-point-six percent, while South Korea came in second at zero-point-eight percent. 

Germany posted a cumulative fatality rate of two-point-two percent, followed by the U.K. at one-point-eight percent, France at one-point-seven percent, the U.S. at one-point-six percent and Japan at one percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >