'S. Korea Fares Relatively Well in Main COVID-19 Outbreak Indices'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s health authorities said on Tuesday that the country’s weekly COVID-19 tally is significantly low compared to seven major countries.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said out of a million people in South Korea, three-hundred-40 people contracted the virus in the past week ended last Saturday.The comparative figure for the U.K. during the cited period was three-thousand-552, followed by Israel at three-thousand-136, the U.S. at two-thousand-12, Germany at 671 and France at 513.South Korea’s weekly death tall was one out of a million, compared to 33 for the U.S., 17 for Israel and 13 for the U.K.As for the cumulative fatality rates, Israel’s was the lowest of the eight countries at zero-point-six percent, while South Korea came in second at zero-point-eight percent.Germany posted a cumulative fatality rate of two-point-two percent, followed by the U.K. at one-point-eight percent, France at one-point-seven percent, the U.S. at one-point-six percent and Japan at one percent.