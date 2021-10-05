Pres. Office Issues Stance on Seongnam Land Development Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior presidential official says the presidential office is gravely monitoring investigations surrounding a land development project in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.The official relayed the stance in a meeting with reporters on Tuesday, marking the first time the top office issued a position on the growing scandal.Pointing to media reports on astronomical sums of money allegedly involved in the case, the official said issuing the statement was out of consideration for the public, who must already have felt a sense of despondency at a recent string of real estate allegations involving government officials.The person from the presidential office, however, cautioned against imbuing politics into the stance of the office, noting that it is a real estate issue as much as a political one and that it is not right to ignore public anger.The official also stressed that the top office’s position is nothing to do with the opposition bloc’s pressure on the government to launch a special investigation into the development project.