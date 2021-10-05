Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't Undecided on Disclosure of COVID-19 Reservation Rate for Teens

Written: 2021-10-05 19:00:13Updated: 2021-10-05 19:14:33

Gov't Undecided on Disclosure of COVID-19 Reservation Rate for Teens

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s health authorities said on Tuesday that they are discussing with the Education Ministry on whether to unveil how many adolescents are signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine with reservations for the age group set to open later in the day. 

Hong Jeong-ik, a senior official of the vaccination task force, relayed the stance, as the consider the  potential impact of such disclosure on the vaccination program on youths, as well as how the tally may put pressure on the respective age group to get vaccinated.

The government has updated daily on vaccine reservation rates so far but some are resisting similar measures on teens amid conflicting debate on whether the vaccination’s benefits outweigh risks for young people. 

The government has already announced it will not make vaccination compulsory for teens leave it to the discretion of their parents or their guardians. Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae also said earlier in the day no students should suffer any disadvantage over vaccination. 

Vaccinations for students aged 16 to 17 will begin from October 18, and for those aged 12 to 15 on November 1. Reservations will open 8 p.m. Tuesday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >