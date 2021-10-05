Ex-US Intel Official: N. Korea Likely Waiting Favorable Actions from US

Photo : YONHAP News

A former senior U.S. intelligence official said that despite a recent string of missile launches, North Korea wishes to talk and may be waiting for favorable actions from the U.S.Andrew Kim, former head of the Korea Mission Center at the Central Intelligence Agency(CIA), shared his views on Tuesday in a webinar arranged by the Washington Times Foundation.Regarding several missile launches by Pyongyang this year, including what the regime claims to be a hypersonic missile last month, Kim assessed that the North remains in a “low key” and has not ditched hope to negotiate with the U.S.The Joe Biden administration has delivered its stance for months via envoys and spokespeople that it is ready to talk with Pyongyang unconditionally, but Kim said the North may be waiting for an “official statement” that the U.S. is willing to do so.Kim said North Korea is likely hoping for a “more concrete roadmap” from the U.S. with an action-for-action approach to negotiations or credit for measures taken by Pyongyang since the last summit with the U.S. in 2018.The former U.S. official, meanwhile, expected the North could focus on domestic politics in South Korea for the following months ahead of the presidential elections next spring.