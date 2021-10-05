Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US Discuss N. Korea, End-of-War Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the U.S. held a meeting in Paris on Tuesday and discussed issues of mutual concern, including the Korean Peninsula and Seoul-Washington relations.According to the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s(OECD) Ministerial Council Meeting(MCM).The two officials shared assessments on the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula and discussed measures to stably manage regional circumstances and resume dialogue with North Korea.Chung explained Seoul’s pitch for declaring a formal end to the Korean War as a possible confidence-building measure to engage the North and the two sides agreed to continue close communication on the matter, the ministry said.The two officials last met in person on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York two weeks ago.