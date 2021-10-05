Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US Discuss N. Korea, End-of-War Declaration

Written: 2021-10-06 08:55:29Updated: 2021-10-06 09:59:45

Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US Discuss N. Korea, End-of-War Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the U.S. held a meeting in Paris on Tuesday and discussed issues of mutual concern, including the Korean Peninsula and Seoul-Washington relations. 

According to the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s(OECD) Ministerial Council Meeting(MCM). 

The two officials shared assessments on the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula and discussed measures to stably manage regional circumstances and resume dialogue with North Korea. 

Chung explained Seoul’s pitch for declaring a formal end to the Korean War as a possible confidence-building measure to engage the North and the two sides agreed to continue close communication on the matter, the ministry said. 

The two officials last met in person on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York two weeks ago.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >