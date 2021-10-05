Consumer Prices Increase over 2% for 6th Straight Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer prices grew over two percent on-year for the sixth consecutive month in September.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the country's consumer price index stood at 108-point-83 last month, up two-point-five percent from a year earlier.The increase is slightly lower than the two preceding months, which both posted the highest inflation growth for the year so far at two-point-six percent. It extended a rally of over two-percent growth since April, when it grew two-point-three percent.The last time the consumer price grew that much for six months or longer was from August 2009 to June 2012.Prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries goods rose three-point-seven percent from a year earlier, while those of industrial products gained three-point-four percent, the highest growth since May 2012. Services prices increased one-point-nine percent.Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and oil prices, rose one-point-nine percent on-year in September, the largest growth since April 2016.Prices in the third quarter rose two-point-six percent. It is the fastest growth in about nine years since the first quarter of 2012.