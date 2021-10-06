Daily COVID-19 Cases Return to 2,000s

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases rebounded to over two-thousand as the spike following the Chuseok holiday continued.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Wednesday, two-thousand-28 COVID-19 cases were detected throughout the previous day, raising the total caseload to 323-thousand-379.The figure is 453 more cases than Tuesday and marks the first time in three days it surpassed the two-thousand mark after a letup due to fewer tests over the weekend and National Foundation Day.Daily average cases for the past week stood at two-thousand-94.Of the new cases, two-thousand-two were local transmissions, while 26 were from overseas.The greater metro area accounted for 74-point-seven percent of local cases, registering one-thousand-495. Non-capital areas added 507 infections, accounting for 25-point-three percent of domestic infections.Twelve more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-536. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-78 percent. The number of critically ill patients rose by eight from the previous day to 354.