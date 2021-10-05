Culture US Scholar Encourages S. Korea to Use Soft Power to Contribute More Globally

A U.S. scholar said South Korea enjoys a good amount of soft power, but it can do more to contribute to the global community.



Joseph Nye, professor emeritus at Harvard University, made the remark in an online seminar hosted by the Korea Foundation and Washington-based Center for International and Strategic Studies(CSIS) on Tuesday.



While Nye called South Korea a success story, he said an important avenue would be broadening the agenda beyond security to climate change and pandemics, which are going to be important to the younger generation that is attracted by Korean pop culture.



Noting soft power will be an important avenue through which South Korea can engage with the world, the professor said contribution to the production of global public goods will be good for the country.